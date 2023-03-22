Richton Park man accused of carjacking Chicago car salesman at gunpoint during test drive

article

A Richton Park man is accused of carjacking a salesman at gunpoint during a test drive last year.

At about 2:37 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, a Chicago car dealership reported that one of their salespeople, a 30-year-old man, was the victim of a carjacking.

Illinois State Police responded and discovered that the salesman left the dealership with a subject wanting to test drive an SUV, police said.

The subject then drove onto Interstate 90 and parked on the right shoulder near Irving Park Road. The subject displayed a handgun and ordered the salesman out of the vehicle, police said.

The salesman complied, and the subject drove away with the SUV.

During an investigation, it was determined that Jaden Echols, 22, was the suspect in this case.

Echols was taken into custody at his residence Tuesday.

He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of vehicular hijacking. He was denied bond and is being held at the Cook County Jail.