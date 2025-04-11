Rickshaw Chicago serves delicious street food with a mission to end hunger

The Brief Chef Faraz Sardharia has opened Rickshaw Chicago, a new restaurant focused on Pakistani and Indian street food with a mission to help the city's unhoused population. Sardharia, who began feeding people during the pandemic, continues to serve migrants and homeless residents through weekly outreach and partnerships with local nonprofits. Every Tuesday, the restaurant closes to host wellness fairs and meal services for those in need.



Street foods are sometimes the best foods and a Chicago chef has a new restaurant dedicated to helping people on the street.

Rickshaw Chicago specializes in Pakistani and Indian street foods. Faraz Sardharia said it’s a mission close to his heart.

"This mission touches everything that I believe in," Sardharia said.

He started feeding unhoused people during the pandemic and has delivered meals to migrants living in Chicago police stations ever since.

What they're saying:

"The whole goal is to end hunger one day or be a part of the solution to end hunger one day. So we’re grateful to you and to be a part of doing stuff like this, serving the unhoused, new arrivals all over the city of Chicago, to even having a venue to be able to offer some support. I wanted to showcase traditional Pakistani-style meals," Sardharia said.

Sardharia displayed lamb biryani, Lahori-style fried chicken, veggies dipped in chickpea batter along with turmeric-infused rice and butter chicken.

He was one of the founders of Chi-Cares, restaurateurs who feed the homeless every week. The agency has provided more than a million free meals to the needy in Chicago. They partner with a non-profit organization, Shower Up, a mobile shower service. Every Tuesday the restaurant is closed but will serve meals, support and wellness fairs for the homeless.

The restaurant features artwork by local artist Berny Echeverria.