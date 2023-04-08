Ricky Burrage: Chicago police locate missing boy from Kelvyn Park

article

UPDATE: On Saturday afternoon, police said that Ricky Burrage had been located.

Chicago police are looking for a missing boy who was last seen in Kelvyn Park.

Ricky Burrage, 11, was last seen on Friday in the area of Cicero and Wrightwood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was wearing a gray hat, blue coat, blue jeans and black gym shoes.

Burrage is Black, 4'4" tall, 60 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and sandy brown hair.

If you have information, call Chicago Police SVU at 312-744-8266



