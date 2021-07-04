Ride-share and delivery drivers robbed in Lawndale

Police are warning residents of a pair of robberies recently reported in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident, someone called a ride-share or food delivery driver to the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, and up to four males approached them, beat them up and stole their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The robberies happened about 7 p.m. June 28 and about 3 a.m. July 1 police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.