Ride-share and delivery drivers robbed in Lawndale
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a pair of robberies recently reported in Lawndale on the West Side.
In each incident, someone called a ride-share or food delivery driver to the 1800 block of South Avers Avenue, and up to four males approached them, beat them up and stole their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened about 7 p.m. June 28 and about 3 a.m. July 1 police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.