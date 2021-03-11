Ride share driver beaten, carjacked by passengers eating in vehicle: police

A ride share driver was beaten and carjacked Wednesday in Englewood after asking his passengers not to eat in his vehicle.

The 56-year-old picked up a male and female about 9:15 p.m. and brought them to a restaurant in 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard after the passengers added a stop to their route, Chicago police said.

When the passengers began to eat in the driver’s orange Ford Escape, the driver asked them to stop, which led them to start punching the driver, police said. When he got out of the Ford, the passengers continued to beat him, until the male passenger eventually got in the driver’s seat and drove away with the female.

The carjackers fled south on Princeton Avenue, police said. The driver was bruised on his face and body but refused medical attention.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.