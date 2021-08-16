Ride share driver gets car robbed in Wicker Park

A ride share driver was robbed of his car Monday in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

Around 2:40 a.m., a man, 52, was sitting in his 2018 Hyundai sedan in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue when he was forced out of his vehicle by two males who had exited a black sedan, Chicago Police said.

The two then fled in the Hyundai while a third male fled in the black sedan, police said.

The victim wasn’t injured, and no one was in custody, according to police.

