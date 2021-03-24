Ride-share driver shot dead while fighting carjacker in Lawndale

A 46-year-old man was shot to death while fighting a carjacker Tuesday in Lawndale.

He was identified as Javier Ramos by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ramos was shot in the head about 3:40 a.m. by a passenger he was dropping off in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

The carjacker then fled in Ramos’ vehicle, police said.

An autopsy ruled Ramos’ death a homicide, saying he died of the gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police initially said Ramos was hit by a vehicle.

Area Four detectives are investigating.