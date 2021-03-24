Expand / Collapse search

Ride-share driver shot dead while fighting carjacker in Lawndale

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
North Lawndale
Sun-Times Media Wire

Carjacking epidemic spills into the suburbs

The carjacking epidemic is spilling over into the suburbs as people are reporting a surge in violence in several towns.&nbsp;

CHICAGO - A 46-year-old man was shot to death while fighting a carjacker Tuesday in Lawndale.

He was identified as Javier Ramos by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Ramos was shot in the head about 3:40 a.m. by a passenger he was dropping off in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The carjacker then fled in Ramos’ vehicle, police said.

An autopsy ruled Ramos’ death a homicide, saying he died of the gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police initially said Ramos was hit by a vehicle.

Area Four detectives are investigating.