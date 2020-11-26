Ride-share drivers carjacked in Fuller Park, Bronzeville: police

Chicago police are warning ride-share drivers about a pair of recent carjackings in Fuller Park and Bronzeville on the South Side.

In both incidents, someone approached a ride-share driver and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened about 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 300 block of West Swann Street and about 9:50 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 200 block of East 47th Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man between 19 and 21 years old, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.