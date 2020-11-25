Ride-share drivers carjacked in Little Village

Police are warning residents of a pair of carjackings reported in November in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone ordered a ride-share, once it arrived flashed a gun and demanded the person’s vehicle or took it by force, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened about 7:55 p.m. Nov. 5 and 7:50 p.m. Nov. 11, in the 1900 block of South Troy Street, police said.

Police believe four to five males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.