Rideshare, delivery drivers carjacked in Lawndale: police

Chicago police are warning rideshare and food delivery drivers about a pair of recent carjackings in Lawndale on the West Side.

In both incidents, someone called for a rideshare or food delivery service, and when the driver arrived, they carjacked them at gunpoint or by threatening violence, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened about 9:50 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard and about 12:05 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 3900 block of West 14th Street, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6 feet tall and weighing between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.