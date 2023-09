A rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in his 2019 Nissan hatchback around 11:46 p.m. when four males approached him and forced him out of the car at gunpoint in the 3300 block of West Carroll Avenue, according to CPD.

The then suspects drove off in his vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.