Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park, Bucktown: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

7 rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint on Northwest Side in past 3 weeks

The carjackings are happening in broad daylight, and as early as 11 AM.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings in Wicker Park and Bucktown.

In each incident, the driver picks up a rider only to have them pull out a gun and demand the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened in the evening and morning hours between Dec. 28 and Jan. 17 in:

  • The 1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue;
  • The 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue;
  • The 1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue;
  • The 2000 block of West Division Street;
  • The 1400 block of North Leavitt Street;
  • The 2100 block of West Charleston Street; and
  • The 1700 block of West Lemoyne Street.

At least six males are suspected in the carjackings, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.