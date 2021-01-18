Rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park, Bucktown: police

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings in Wicker Park and Bucktown.

In each incident, the driver picks up a rider only to have them pull out a gun and demand the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The carjackings happened in the evening and morning hours between Dec. 28 and Jan. 17 in:

The 1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue;

The 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue;

The 1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue;

The 2000 block of West Division Street;

The 1400 block of North Leavitt Street;

The 2100 block of West Charleston Street; and

The 1700 block of West Lemoyne Street.

At least six males are suspected in the carjackings, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.