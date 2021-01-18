Rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint in Wicker Park, Bucktown: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a series of recent carjackings in Wicker Park and Bucktown.
In each incident, the driver picks up a rider only to have them pull out a gun and demand the vehicle, Chicago police said.
The carjackings happened in the evening and morning hours between Dec. 28 and Jan. 17 in:
- The 1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue;
- The 2000 block of West St. Paul Avenue;
- The 1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue;
- The 2000 block of West Division Street;
- The 1400 block of North Leavitt Street;
- The 2100 block of West Charleston Street; and
- The 1700 block of West Lemoyne Street.
At least six males are suspected in the carjackings, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.