Rideshare passenger shot and killed in Englewood

A man who was riding in a rideshare vehicle was fatally shot early Wednesday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, was inside the car around 1 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting in the 600 block of West 69th Street, according to police.

The victim was struck by gunfire several times and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.