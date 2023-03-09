Rideshare passenger shot in both legs on Chicago's South Side

A rideshare passenger was shot in both legs late Wednesday in the Gresham neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was inside a rideshare vehicle that was headed northbound around 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Halsted Street when someone in a white sedan started shooting, police said.

The passenger was struck in both legs and taken to St. Bernard's Hospital before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.