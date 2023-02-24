Rideshare pickup area at O'Hare Airport relocating starting Monday

There is a new announcement for travelers passing through Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

Starting Monday, anyone who arrives in Terminal 5 looking for a ride on apps like Uber and Lyft will need to transfer to Terminal 2 aboard the airport transit system.

The change is the latest in a series of efforts by the Chicago Department of Aviation to reduce congestion in the lower levels of the arrival lanes.

The ride from Terminal 5 to Terminal 2 is about five minutes and is available 24 hours seven days a week.