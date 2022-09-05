Ring video shows woman robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side

A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side after a woman was attacked on the sidewalk in broad daylight, and the violence was caught on camera.

The video is shocking. The incident happened Sunday on North Seeley Avenue in the Lake View neighborhood.

Four men jumped out of a car and attacked the 45-year-old victim at gunpoint.

The woman screamed but gave up her belongings and the robbers took off.

A neighbor on the block told FOX 32 Chicago there are increasing reports of crime in what used to be a very quiet neighborhood.

"In the last couple of weeks, I think, since late August, from everywhere from Armitage to Wolcott, to almost 4000 north, in this kind of area, it seems like two, three people, a car and a gun, and someone jumping out," said Bill Pollard, who lives on the block.

The spot where the woman was attacked is right down the street from the playgrounds of Hamlin Park.