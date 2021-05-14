Riot Fest returning to Chicago this summer

article

Riot Fest is returning to Chicago late this summer after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Riot Fest posted on their website that the music event will take place September 17-19 in Douglass Park.

The 3-day passes have already sold out, but single day tickets will go on sale next week.

The lineup for this year’s Riot Fest is star-studded, with Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins and Run the Jewels set to headline.

Other bands included are: Pixies, Faith No More, Devo, Mr. Bungle, Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Lupe Fiasco, Vic Mensa, NOFX, New Found Glory, Circle Jerks, Simple Plan, Dinosaur Jr., The Ghost Inside, Gogol Bordello, Motion City Soundtrack, and more.

Riot Fest also announced that next year’s event will take place September 16-18, and it will be headlined by My Chemical Romance.

For more information, visit Riot Fest’s website.