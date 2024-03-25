Meet 'Ripley': FOX 32 Chicago aids suburban shelter dogs in finding homes
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Offering a helping hand to suburban shelter dogs, FOX 32 Chicago's Scott Schneider volunteers at the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove two weekends a month.
During his recent stint at the shelter, Schneider spent time with Ripley, a new arrival described as a one-and-a-half-year-old Australian Kelpie mix. The breed is intelligent, affectionate with families, and compatible with other dogs.
For those interested in adopting Ripley or seeking more information, visit WSHS-DG.ORG.
Additionally, Hugo's Heroes, an Instagram page, showcases even more deserving dogs in need of forever homes.