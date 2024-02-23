Car bursts into flames at River Forest McDonald's, witness says

A car erupted in flames in the parking lot of a suburban McDonald's on Friday.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at the McDonald's located on Harlem Avenue in River Forest, according to a witness.

The blaze was extinguished by 2:25 p.m. The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

The witness said an ambulance was at the scene. It's unknown if there were any injuries.

FOX 32 has reached out to the River Forest Police Department and Fire Department for more information. We're waiting to hear back.