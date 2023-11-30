River Grove woman sentenced for boyfriend's death at Pheasant Run Resort

A River Grove woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend at the former Pheasant Run Resort.

On Sept. 6, 2018, St. Charles police responded to the resort on North Avenue around 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Earl Hagen Jr., of Plainfield, unresponsive in the west parking lot.

An investigation revealed that Hagen and Kathleen Vulpitta were staying at the resort and at some point in the night, an argument ensued between the couple. Vulpitta left their room and went to the parking lot. Hagen followed. She then got in his vehicle and struck him with the car.

Vulpitta has remained in custody on a $2 million bond since Sept. 9, 2018. She'll now spend 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"This afternoon, Kathleen Vulpitta took responsibility for the death of Early Hagen, Jr.," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Earl’s tragic death cannot be undone, and I wish his surviving family and friends strength as they continue their lives without the love and support they once enjoyed from Earl."