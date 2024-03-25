River North crash: Driver hospitalized after early morning collision

A driver was hospitalized following a two-car crash in River North early Monday morning.

Chicago police say a 25-year-old man was driving a Chevy SUV northbound on LaSalle when he struck a Mazda sedan traveling eastbound on Ohio Street around 3:39 a.m.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the Mazda left the scene after the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

A portion of LaSalle Drive was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

Citations are pending.