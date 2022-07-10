River North crime: Woman, 24, suffers graze wound to neck while standing outside

A woman suffered a graze wound to her neck in River North Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of West Scott.

At about 1:34 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was standing next to her vehicle, when she heard several shots.

She suffered a graze wound to the back of the neck, and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

She was unable to provide further details of the incident.

No one is currently in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.