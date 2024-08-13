Man hospitalized after alleged assault by security at River North nightclub

A brawl inside a River North nightclub sent a man to the hospital, and now he’s telling his side of the story, alleging that the punches came from the club’s security staff.

Terrell Henry, a Chicago business owner, said the incident began when another patron wanted him to leave his VIP section at Bevy Nightclub, also known as Lite Chicago, located at 215 W. Ontario Street. Henry said he planned to return to his own section after spending about $800, but instead, the night ended with him in critical condition.

"My head was gushing blood," Henry said. "It was so much blood on the concrete."

Henry, 25, was at the club early Monday morning with a group of 12 female ambassadors for his company. According to Henry, after a man in the VIP section told him he needed to pay $500 for a bottle, Henry offered to leave. However, before he could return to his section, the man motioned for security.

"One of the guys told me, ‘If you’re going to be in this section, you’ve got to pay $500 for a bottle.’ And I’m like, we got our own bottles. We’re not even drinking your bottles. But if you want me out of your section, I can leave, that’s not a problem," Henry said.

Henry alleges that security staff aggressively grabbed him and pushed him into a back room.

"One of the guys pushed me, and a guy behind him sucker-punched me in the eye. I fell straight back, hit my head on concrete, and was knocked out for like 30 seconds. Once I got back up, tried to exit the club, he hit me again," Henry said.

Terrell Henry

Henry still has a black eye and popped blood vessels in it. He also has several stitches in his mouth and staples in the back of his head. He shared images of his bloody clothes and mentioned that his Cuban link necklace is still missing, along with a chipped front tooth that has impacted his smile.

"That’s just something I can’t get back. I just wish I wouldn’t have gone there because it wasn’t that serious," Henry said.

Henry said the men who assaulted him were wearing shirts identifying them as security, and he wants them charged. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

FOX 32 reached out to the nightclub for comment but has not yet received a response.