3 shot in River North, 2 critically injured: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River North
CHICAGO - Three men were injured in a shooting in River North Sunday morning, Chicago police say. 

The victims were in the first block of Hubbard Street around 3 a.m. when they were hit by gunfire from two passing vehicles.

Police say all three victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. 

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. 

A 26-year-old man was also multiple times and is in critical condition. 

A 32-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to left arm and is in stable condition. 

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.