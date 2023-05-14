3 shot in River North, 2 critically injured: police

Three men were injured in a shooting in River North Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

The victims were in the first block of Hubbard Street around 3 a.m. when they were hit by gunfire from two passing vehicles.

Police say all three victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was also multiple times and is in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to left arm and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.