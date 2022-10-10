River North shooting: 3 wounded after shots fired at busy Chicago intersection

There is an investigation underway after shots were fired at a busy intersection in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Monday.

At about 2:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a shooting at the Ohio Street feeder ramp on I-90 at Orleans Street.

Three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed until just after 6 a.m. for the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.