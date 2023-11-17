2 Chicago men charged in shooting death of River Oaks Center security guard

Charges have been filed in connection to the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Calumet City mall during a jewelry heist a year ago.

Norman Thomas was fatally shot on Nov. 16, 2022, during a robbery at River Oaks Center shopping mall.

Calumet City police say Maxx Walker and Frank Adkins, both 38 and from Chicago, were arrested Monday for their involvement in the shooting.

Police were called to the suburban mall located at 96 River Oaks Center Drive for reports of shots fired.

Maxx Walker (Cook County Jail)

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds after being taken to an area hospital.

Following the incident last year, Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said some glass jewelry cases were smashed, and that the suspects got away with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Thomas was a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He was a United States Army Veteran and served overseas during Operation Desert Storm.

The Calumet City police will join Thomas' family during a news conference Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss the new charges.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.