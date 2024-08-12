4 arrested after speeding away from traffic stop in Riverdale: police

Four suspects who fled from a traffic stop in a vehicle wanted for felony crimes were arrested on Monday following a police chase and manhunt in Riverdale.

The incident began around noon when license plate reader cameras alerted Riverdale police to the wanted vehicle entering their town. Officers quickly located the car and confirmed it was wanted in connection with felony crimes committed in another jurisdiction.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away, according to police.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the vehicle at 138th Street and Ashland Avenue. The four suspects fled on foot in multiple directions, prompting a search that involved officers from multiple jurisdictions.

After several hours, all four suspects were taken into custody, police said. Firearms were recovered, and the vehicle was impounded.

The suspects sustained minor injuries during the incident. No police officers were hurt.

Charges are pending against the suspects.