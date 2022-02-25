Riverdale man charged in 2021 murder in Chicago

article

A suburban man was charged with murder in connection with an August shooting in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Marquise Roy Lewis, 24, was accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old man on Aug. 8, 2021 in the 1800 block of West 87th Street, police said.

Lewis, of Riverdale, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said.

He is due in bond court Friday.

