Man arrested after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower

A man who was caught on video throwing and abandoning a dog at a Riverside County cell tower has been arrested, officials announced Thursday.

Robert Ruiz Jr., 30, was arrested by Riverside County Animal Services officers and booked on allegations of felony animal cruelty and a misdemeanor for the suspected abandonment.

Video surveillance captured footage of Ruiz throwing his dog over a 7-foot barbed wire cell tower in Winchester on Dec. 15.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, the dog’s back paws clipped the razor wire as he fell to the ground.

The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull mix, was treated by Animal Services veterinarians and adopted on Jan. 5.

Photos courtesy Riverside County Animal Services

Officers arrested Ruiz at a home in Winchester Thursday afternoon. During the arrest, they seized a 1-year-old female pit bull mix from his house. Officers believe Ruiz abandoned a second dog and officers with Animal Services are attempting to locate that other dog.