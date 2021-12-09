Riverside double murder suspect arrested in Massachusetts

A fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal November shooting of a man and woman in west suburban Riverside was taken into custody Thursday morning in Massachusetts.

Carl Curry, 33, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Pitchers Way in Hyannis during a joint operation of state, federal and local law enforcement agencies, according to Massachusetts State Police.

He was wanted for the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man inside an apartment at 63 Forest Avenue in Riverside, according to Matthew Buckley, Riverside Public Safety director. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Nov. 19, police said.

Authorities were able to determine Curry was hiding with relatives in Massachusetts and converged on the Hyannis residence Thursday morning. Curry came out of the home without incident.

He was transported to the Barnstable Police state where he was booked as a fugitive, police said.

Curry also faces a charge of violating his parole from a prior conviction, according to police.

Prosecutors are expected to have Curry rendited to Illinois to face murder and parole violation charges.