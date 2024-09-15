Intermittent road closures in effect in downtown Chicago as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue

The Brief Downtown Chicago will see intermittent road closures Sunday night due to Mexican Independence Day celebrations. Residents, employees, and critical care workers can access closed areas through designated points, with public transit remaining unaffected. Details on which roads are closed and for how long haven't been released.



Intermittent closures will be in effect in downtown Chicago Sunday night as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue.

The Chicago Office-Emergency Management shared details on "X," urging drivers to allow for additional travel time. Public transit is not affected.

Closures are in effect from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street and from Division Street to 18th Street.

Residents who live or work in the impacted areas, employees and all critical care workers will be allowed access to closed-off areas at one of these access points:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Canal

DesPlaines/Canal

18th/State

18th/Michigan

18th/Indiana

Details on specific road closures and times have not yet been released.

Sunday is the last day of the El Grito Festival and Mexican Independence Day falls on Monday, Sept. 16.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.