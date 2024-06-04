Expand / Collapse search

Child hurt in road rage shooting on expressway near Hammond

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 4, 2024 7:31am CDT
Hammond
CHICAGO - A child was wounded in a road rage shooting on I-80/94 just east of the Illinois and Indiana state line Monday afternoon. 

Indiana State Police troopers responded to a report of a shooting on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue around 3:25 p.m. 

The child suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the shooting happened during a road rage incident in a construction zone near Hammond

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. Police asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Chris Eagles at 219-696-6242. 