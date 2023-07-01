Robber has hit another bank in Round Lake, FBI says

article

The FBI said it looks like the woman who robbed a bank in Round Lake on Saturday is the same robber who struck another bank on June 24.

The FBI said the robber targeted the First American Bank on South Cedar Lake Road on Saturday around noon.

The robber showed the teller a note and did not appear to have a weapon.

The robber is described as a Black female, about 5' to 5'2" tall, early 20s to 30s, with a medium build. She was wearing a black in color hat with white in color letters, a blue surgical mask, a white short sleeve t-shirt, light gray sweatpants, red high top shoes, and carrying a canvas bag with unknown words and shapes on it.

The FBI said she is also believed to have robbed the Great Lakes Credit Union in Round Lake Beach on June 24.

If you have information, you can report tips anonymously at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.