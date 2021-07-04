Robber laid down in Chicago street and pretended to need help, then threatened driver who stopped

Rideshare and food delivery drivers are being warned about a series of robberies in the past few weeks in North Lawndale, including one bizarre instance where the robber laid down in the street and pretended to need help.

In general, the robbers request a food delivery or a ride and then threaten drivers with a handgun. They have also attacked the drivers and stolen the victims cars.

In one instance, the robber laid down in the middle of the road, begging for help, then attacked the driver who stopped to help.

The robberies have happened in the following locations:

• 3100 Block of West Douglas Blvd on June 12, 2021 at approximately 1:20 a.m.

• 1300 Block of South of Christiana Avenue on June 14, 2021 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

• 1500 Block of South Spaulding Avenue on June 18, 2021 at approximately 8:20 p.m.

• 1500 Block of South Albany Avenue on June 24, 2021 at approximately 2:34 p.m.

• 1500 Block of South Albany Avenue on June 27, 2021 at approximately 9:15 p.m.

• 3500 Block of West 12th Place on July 2, 2021 at approximately 6:25 p.m.

Chicago Police ask that anyone with information call (312) 746-8253.

Chicago Police offer this advice:

• Always be aware of your surroundings

• Report suspicious activity immediately

• If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm

• Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)

• Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

• If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

• If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

• Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible

