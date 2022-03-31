Robber pistol-whipped, choked people inside Chicago bank, FBI says

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday in Little Village on the West Side.

The man entered the Fifth Third Bank branch in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road about 3:49 p.m. and displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the man, described as a Black male with a large build, pistol-whipped one person and choked another.

He wore a black hoodie, a black mask, red-orange pant, and white and black athletic shoes.

The FBI says this man robbed a bank Tuesday in Little Village. (FBI)

A photo released by the FBI shows the suspect walking through an office area of the bank, pointing a handgun.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier that day, three men robbed a Chase Bank branch about two miles away on Ashland Avenue.

The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.