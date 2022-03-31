Robber pistol-whipped, choked people inside Chicago bank, FBI says
CHICAGO - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint Tuesday in Little Village on the West Side.
The man entered the Fifth Third Bank branch in the 2500 block of West Cermak Road about 3:49 p.m. and displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.
The FBI said the man, described as a Black male with a large build, pistol-whipped one person and choked another.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
He wore a black hoodie, a black mask, red-orange pant, and white and black athletic shoes.
The FBI says this man robbed a bank Tuesday in Little Village. (FBI)
A photo released by the FBI shows the suspect walking through an office area of the bank, pointing a handgun.
No other details were immediately available.
Earlier that day, three men robbed a Chase Bank branch about two miles away on Ashland Avenue.
Advertisement
The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.