Robber pulls down his mask, letting surveillance cameras get a clear image of his face

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Washington Park
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber with a gun who let surveillance cameras get a good look at his face.

The robber went into a business on South State Street near West Garfield in the Washington Park neighborhood on the morning of Thursday, September 30.

He had a mask, but left it dangling from his ears as he threatened an employee with a handgun.

