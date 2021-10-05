Robber pulls down his mask, letting surveillance cameras get a clear image of his face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a robber with a gun who let surveillance cameras get a good look at his face.
The robber went into a business on South State Street near West Garfield in the Washington Park neighborhood on the morning of Thursday, September 30.
He had a mask, but left it dangling from his ears as he threatened an employee with a handgun.
