'Do you wanna get shot?': Robber targets pedestrians in West Town, Wicker Park

Chicago police issued a community alert for Northwest Side residents after a series of robberies in the West Town and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a man approaches a victim, implies he has a gun and asks "do you wanna get shot?" before taking the victim's purse and property.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

Around 11:44 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 1400 block of North Leavitt Street

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 800 block of North Hoyne Avenue

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of West LeMoyne Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three or Area Five detectives at (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-7394, respectively.