Robber targets victims waiting at CTA bus stops in South Shore: police

article

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in January in South Shore on the South Side.

In each incident, someone approached victims on the street or CTA bus stops, pulled out a gun and demanded property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened, about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 2, in the 7400 block of South Colfax Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Jan. 4, in the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue and about 11 p.m. Jan. 9, in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.