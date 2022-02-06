Chicago police warn residents about 11 robberies and carjackings that have happened in the past month
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people in the Englewood neighborhood about a recent spate of carjackings and robberies.
Police said that in each incident, the criminals would approach the victims (who were sometimes delivering food), threaten them with a gun and steal their stuff. The criminals either run off, or they carjack the victim's car.
The robberies and carjackings happened at these times:
- 6700 Block of South Sangamon Street on February 06 at 5:40 a.m.
- 6600 Block of South Sangamon Street on February 06 at 5:45 a.m.
- 6700 Block of South Peoria Street on February 06 at 5:30 a.m.
- 800 Block of West 68th Street on January 26 at 10:45 a.m.
- 6800 Block of South Sangamon Street on January 21 at 9:00 p.m.
- 6700 Block of South Peoria Street on January 19 at 9:20 p.m.
- 6800 Block of South Halsted Street on January 09 at 9:26 a.m.
- 6700 Block of South Sangamon Street on January 08, 2022 at 10:34 a.m.
- 6700 Block of South Green Street on January 08 at 3:30 a.m.
- 6800 Block of South Sangamon Street on January 07 at 6:00 p.m
- 6800 Block of South Carpenter Street on January 04 at 3:20 a.m.
