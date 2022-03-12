Robberies in Chicago's Albany Park sparks police warning

Chicago police are warning residents about multiple armed robberies that have been reported in the Albany Park neighborhood.

According to police, in both instances, someone was approached by an armed man who demanded their property before and fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

These robberies have happened around 6 p.m. Thursday, in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, and around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Tripp Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.