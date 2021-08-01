Robberies reported in Lake View

Police are warning residents of a pair of robberies reported in July in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident, someone got out of a vehicle and approached a woman on the street and snatched her purse, Chicago police said. In one incident the woman was leaving the bank before she was robbed.

The robberies happened July 29 about 3:05 p.m. in the 900 block of West Berry Avenue, and about 3:10 p.m. in the 500 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.