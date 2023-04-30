Robbers in Chicago's Austin neighborhood are smacking victims with guns before taking their stuff

Chicago police are warning people to watch out for robbers who walk up with guns, smack people with those guns, and take off with their stuff.

Chicago police said that six crimes in the Austin neighborhood are possibly linked to the same robbery crew, which includes men and women.

The robberies happened on:

West Washington near North Leclaire on April 9 at 8:10 p.m.

North Leclaire near West Maypole on April 10 at 12:45 a.m.

West Madison near North Leclaire on April 18 at 1:05 p.m.

West Washington near North Leclaire on April 18 at 9:15 p.m.

West Washington near North Leclaire on April 29 at 1:15 a.m.

West Madison near North Leclaire on April 30 at 10:37 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Chicago police recommend that if you are a victim of a robbery:

Try to remember physical characteristics of the offender (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never resist during a robbery, or pursue a fleeing assailant

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information, and provide to the police

Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible, and don't touch any evidence

If you have any information, contact detectives at 312-746-8253.