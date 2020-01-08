Robbers in fake ride-share car target people in Gold Coast, Old Town, River North

Police are warning Near North Side residents of a recent string of robberies involving people posing as ride-share drivers.

In four robberies in the last month, people have reported entering fake ride-share cars and having their bank and credit cards taken by force, Chicago police said.

The latest robbery happened about 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 3, when a 35-year-old man was offered a ride by three women who said they’d take him to buy cigarettes, Chicago police said.

When he entered their gray hatchback, they drove him to the 400 block of West Ontario Street in River North and sprayed him with pepper spray before pushing him from the car, police said.

The suspects drove off with the man’s personal property.

Three other similar robberies have been reported in the early hours of:

Dec. 22 in the first block of West Division Street;

Dec. 28 in the first block of West Elm Street; and

Dec. 28 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.