Robbers target at least 3 victims in Chicago in just 5 minutes

At least 3 people were robbed in Chicago's Back of the Yards and New City neighborhoods in just five minutes on Saturday morning, possibly by the same criminals.

Police said that at 6:35 a.m., a 30-year-old man who was along West 47th near South Aberdeen saw three people jump out of a sedan. They came up to him, threatened him with guns and took his stuff. Then they jumped back into the car.

About 5 minutes later, on the same block, a 62-year-old man was robbed in the same way. Three people got out of a sedan, threatened him with guns, and took his stuff.

Then, a few blocks away in New City, robbers approached a woman sitting in a car along 47th near South Wallace. They threatened her with a gun, took her belongings, then took off.

Police said no one is in custody.