Robbers target Pink Line riders in Lawndale: police

Police are warning CTA passengers of a pair of robberies reported last week on Pink Line trains in Lawndale on the West Side.

In both cases, the suspects approached someone on a train and demanded or took property from them, Chicago police said in a community alert.

A robbery took place about 1:35 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 2000 block of South Pulaski Road, police said. Another happened about 1:41 p.m. Dec. 24 on the same block.

The suspects were described as one to two males between the ages of 12 and 26, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.