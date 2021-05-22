Robbers targeting rideshare drivers in Englewood
CHICAGO - Someone is robbing rideshare drivers in Englewood.
A rideshare driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun on May 13 around 9:40 pm. on South Perry and 72nd.
The next day, Chicago police said that a driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun around 8 a.m. on South Peoria and 72nd.
Chicago police offer this advice to avoid being a victim of crime:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.
If you have information about these robberies, contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8380.
