Robbers targeting rideshare drivers in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Someone is robbing rideshare drivers in Englewood.

A rideshare driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun on May 13 around 9:40 pm. on South Perry and 72nd.

The next day, Chicago police said that a driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun around 8 a.m. on South Peoria and 72nd.

Chicago police offer this advice to avoid being a victim of crime:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings.
  • Report suspicious activity immediately.
  • If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
  • Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
  • Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

If you have information about these robberies, contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8380.

