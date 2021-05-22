Robbers targeting rideshare drivers in Englewood

Someone is robbing rideshare drivers in Englewood.

A rideshare driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun on May 13 around 9:40 pm. on South Perry and 72nd.

The next day, Chicago police said that a driver was robbed by a passenger with a gun around 8 a.m. on South Peoria and 72nd.

Chicago police offer this advice to avoid being a victim of crime:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

If you have information about these robberies, contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8380.