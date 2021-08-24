Robbery crew took $43,000 in Mag Mile loot, seriously injured guard

Chicago police are seeking information about a robbery crew that allegedly stole items worth $43,000 from several high end Michigan Avenue stores and shoved an "elderly" security guard during their weeklong crime spree, causing the man serious head injuries.

On Saturday, the masked men rushed into a store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, grabbed designer handbags from display tables and knocked down the security guard before running outside into a waiting car, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a news conference Monday.

The guard suffered a fractured skull and remained hospitalized in intensive care with bleeding in his brain, Deenihan said.

"We’re certain that people know who committed this crime and once again, we need your help in this investigation," Deenihan said, noting the suspects were not only "running in and stealing purses but in this case, causing extremely serious harm and putting an elderly security guard in the ICU."

Deenihan said four to seven men were part of the robbery crew.

In addition to Saturday’s robbery, police believe the group was involved in similar robberies in the 900 block of North Rush Street on Aug. 15, and another pair of robberies the next day at a store in the 100 block of East Huron Street and at a business in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.