Robbery led to shooting in Naperville: Search continues for second suspect

An active search is underway in Naperville for a second suspect in a robbery turned shooting.

The shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive.

Naperville police say the shooting involved a group of people who knew each other. Two suspects visited the victim, a 22-year-old man, at his home and shot him in the leg. They then ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The victim's injury was deemed non-life-threatening and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

During the police response, residents were under a shelter in place order and six nearby schools were put on lockdown.

One of the suspects, who is a juvenile, is in custody. They are being held in the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center and had a detention hearing the following morning.

Police say the juvenile is facing charges of aggravated robbery and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Neighbors were shocked by the incident, as the city, located 28 miles west of downtown Chicago, does not see crime of this nature often.

The investigation is ongoing.