Robbins mayor, police chief call for juvenile justice reform after deadly Kia crash

Leaders in the village of Robbins are publicly speaking out about the release of three 13-year-old boys suspected in a deadly car crash.

Donald Carter, 71, died Sunday after being hit by a stolen Kia driven by a 13-year-old boy. The driver and his two passengers were immediately arrested, but later released without being charged.

Robbins Police Chief David Sheppard says state law requires juveniles be charged or released to their parents within specific time frames.

Right now, police are working to get a search warrant in hopes of obtaining enough evidence to file those charges.

The police chief and mayor of Robbins are also calling for lawmakers to make juvenile justice reform a priority.

"You can have a 13-year-old commit three crimes in one incident, from stealing a car to driving under the legal age, and then ultimately taking someone's life. Somebody needs to be held accountable," said Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant.

"Unfortunately, right now, we have come up against a culture that is matched against social media and defiance, and since there is no punishment, they're going to continue what they are doing. There has to be a change in the law," Sheppard said.

The police chief would not comment on what evidence his investigators are hoping to find with a search warrant but says he's hopeful that the family of carter will get justice.