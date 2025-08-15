One killed in Robbins shooting, spokesperson says

The Brief Police found a person dead after reports of gunfire in Robbins. The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Maxey around 4 a.m. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.



A man was found shot to death early Friday in Chicago's south suburbs.

What we know:

A Robbins spokesperson said police received a call about shots fired around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Maxey Court.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot and killed.

What we don't know:

The victim's age and name are unclear at this point.

No details were available on what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Robbins police with the investigation.

The spokesperson said more updates will be released soon.