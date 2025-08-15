One killed in Robbins shooting, spokesperson says
ROBBINS, Ill. - A man was found shot to death early Friday in Chicago's south suburbs.
What we know:
A Robbins spokesperson said police received a call about shots fired around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Maxey Court.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot and killed.
What we don't know:
The victim's age and name are unclear at this point.
No details were available on what may have led to the shooting.
What's next:
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Robbins police with the investigation.
The spokesperson said more updates will be released soon.
The Source: The information in this article came from a Village of Robbins spokesperson.