Expand / Collapse search

One killed in Robbins shooting, spokesperson says

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 15, 2025 9:22am CDT
Robbins
FOX 32 Chicago
Heavy police presence reported in Robbins

Heavy police presence reported in Robbins

Robbins police responded Friday morning to a shooting.

The Brief

    • Police found a person dead after reports of gunfire in Robbins.
    • The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Maxey around 4 a.m.
    • The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

ROBBINS, Ill. - A man was found shot to death early Friday in Chicago's south suburbs.

What we know:

A Robbins spokesperson said police received a call about shots fired around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Maxey Court.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot and killed.

What we don't know:

The victim's age and name are unclear at this point.

No details were available on what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Robbins police with the investigation.

The spokesperson said more updates will be released soon.

The Source: The information in this article came from a Village of Robbins spokesperson.

RobbinsCrime and Public SafetyNews